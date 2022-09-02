Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.22. 2,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,269. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $165.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

