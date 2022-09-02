Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,039,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,318,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.70. 104,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

