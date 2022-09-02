Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. 45,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

