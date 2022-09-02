Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VTWRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $26.05 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

