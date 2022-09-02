Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.30. 14,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,881. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

