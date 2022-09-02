Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.