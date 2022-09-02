Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

