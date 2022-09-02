Veil Market Cap Hits $155,412.78 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $155,412.78 and $32.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

