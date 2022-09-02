Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.13.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 1,559,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,554,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 4,841.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 631,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,087,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,909,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.