Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $257,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 665,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,679,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $174.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

