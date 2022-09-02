Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. 640,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,679,836. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

