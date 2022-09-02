Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.15. Vipshop shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 51,336 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Vipshop Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 629,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 381,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

