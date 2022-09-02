Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 5.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.46. 163,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,216,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

