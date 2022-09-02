Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Up 0.3%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 15,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
