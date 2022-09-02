Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Up 0.3%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 15,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.