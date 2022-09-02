Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 44,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 93,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

