Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 44,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 93,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
