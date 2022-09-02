Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $4.45. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 75,311 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 64.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.