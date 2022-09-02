Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Visa worth $399,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in Visa by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 112,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $375.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

