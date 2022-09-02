Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $98,808,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,457 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4,827.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,895 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 943,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,494 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

