Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.