Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 202,580 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 43,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 74.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

