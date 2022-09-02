Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $503,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

