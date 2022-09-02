Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $92.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.