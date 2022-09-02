Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $831,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $14,374,230. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $430.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

