Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

