Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

