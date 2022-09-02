Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XBJA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XBJA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
Separately, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $308,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.
