Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.