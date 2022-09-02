Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 19,294 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $97.11 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

