Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 755 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,037,000 after buying an additional 229,265 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

