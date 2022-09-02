Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $1.10 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone stock opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,189.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,066.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

