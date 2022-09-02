Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,411.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $168.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

