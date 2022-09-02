Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.11

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.11 and traded as high as C$21.38. Wajax shares last traded at C$21.22, with a volume of 22,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

