Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,618 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $239,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 125,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

