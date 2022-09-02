Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WHR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouse REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Warehouse REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WHR stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 154 ($1.86). 1,517,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £654.29 million and a PE ratio of 342.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

Insider Transactions at Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 17,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($30,235.20).

(Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.