Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 6%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $28.98. 5,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $2,716,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $4,274,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

