Wedbush Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Chewy Stock Down 1.3 %

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Chewy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

