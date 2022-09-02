Wedbush Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
Chewy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Chewy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.