WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$9.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$8.25. The stock has a market cap of C$777.70 million and a PE ratio of -15.66.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

