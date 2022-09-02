Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.