Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 443.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

