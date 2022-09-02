Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000.

