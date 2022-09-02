Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

