Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 319,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,614,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,773,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.