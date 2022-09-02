White Pine Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,570 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 123,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Health Investors Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NHI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

