White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after acquiring an additional 294,926 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $104.05. 6,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,622. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.