White Pine Capital LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

