White Pine Capital LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 113,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,619. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

