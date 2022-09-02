White Pine Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.91. 975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,091. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.