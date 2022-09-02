White Pine Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,135.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 601,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 552,368 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
