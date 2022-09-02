WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. 3,252,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,994,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFR. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 344.8% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,357,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,295,000 after buying an additional 8,028,704 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter worth $399,212,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at $167,969,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 21,109.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,814,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at $89,374,000.

See Also

