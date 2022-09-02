WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.89 and last traded at $43.21. 66,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 96,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,494.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

